Blake Lively Before Ryan Reynolds: The Actress’ Not-So-Charming Princes

We all know that it isn’t easy to find our prince, or princess, in shining armor; it takes time and patience. Everyone has to keep trying to search for their soulmate and actress Blake Lively is just like us!

Blake has dated famous actors before she met and married her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and we are going to tell you everything you need to know about the actress’ dating history which she was always honest about.

In an interview with Elle Magazine in 2012, Blake said "I've had four boyfriends in my whole life. I've never been with anyone that's not a boyfriend. If I spend time with a man, it's because there's somebody that I know well who has been a friend for a while.”

As we will mention Blake’s ex-boyfriends don't worry about the breakups we will talk about in the beginning because if you saw how Reynolds looked at Blake in Met Gala 2022, you will realize that Blake and Ryan have found their happy ending!