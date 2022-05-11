Blake Lively Before Ryan Reynolds: The Actress’ Not-So-Charming Princes

Salma Ahmed

We all know that it isn’t easy to find our prince, or princess, in shining armor; it takes time and patience. Everyone has to keep trying to search for their soulmate and actress Blake Lively is just like us!

Blake has dated famous actors before she met and married her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and we are going to tell you everything you need to know about the actress’ dating history which she was always honest about.

In an interview with Elle Magazine in 2012, Blake said "I've had four boyfriends in my whole life. I've never been with anyone that's not a boyfriend. If I spend time with a man, it's because there's somebody that I know well who has been a friend for a while.”

As we will mention Blake’s ex-boyfriends don't worry about the breakups we will talk about in the beginning because if you saw how Reynolds looked at Blake in Met Gala 2022, you will realize that Blake and Ryan have found their happy ending!

Kelly Blatz (2004-2007)

We don’t think that there is anyone out there who didn’t date one of their colleagues; we have all been there and so was Blake!

In 2004, Blake started dating Kelly Blatz who was her co-star in Simon Says and is mostly known for his role in Aaron Stone. The pair were friends, even before they were co-stars while growing up and Blake said that she had a childhood crush on Blatz and that it took some time before "he finally came around.”

In the next year, 2005, people started to know and recognize Blake’s name after her role in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Lively and Blatz broke up in 2007 after 3 years of dating.

This is the first breakup that we told you about, but just like we said, there is a good ending!

Penn Badgley (May 2008-September 2010)

This may come as a surprise to some of you, but Blake and Penn Badgley did actually date!

The You actor was another one of Blake’s co-stars as they worked together in Gossip Girl. They started their relationship in 2008 after denying it for a while; they could not hide it for long though. They made their relationship public when they appeared together at the 2008 Met Gala. The pair ended their relationship two years later in 2010.

Don’t be sad though! Their breakup didn't affect their on-set relationship at all. They kept working together on Gossip Girl, and the show’s executive producer, Joshua Safran, said that both Lively and Badgley were very professional on set after their breakup.

Safran also said that “they did not want their personal drama to relate to the show.”

Don’t you love professional people? We sure do!

Ryan Gosling (October 2010 - October 2010)

Well, we don’t think that anyone would be sad about this coming relationship.

In 2010, Blake Lively and Ryan Gosling were spotted together in Disneyland, and let’s be honest, Disneyland is perfect for a romantic date. At least for us, and for Blake and Gosling as well.

However, we can’t actually call this one “a relationship” since it was never confirmed, and at that time it was nothing more than some rumors.

Back then, one of Gosling’s close friends confirmed that Blake and Gosling are dating, as he said, “Yeah, they're casually dating, but I could see it becoming more.”

We can see that, if the rumors were true, it didn’t become more.

Leonardo DiCaprio (May 2011 – October 2011)

It keeps getting better and better, but are we surprised? No one can deny that Blake is one of the most charming actresses out there. So we are not really surprised that she dated names like Penn Badgley, Ryan Gosling, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Blake and DiCaprio dated for only five months but no one can forget about their relationship no matter how short it was.

There was a lot of focus on their relationship as fans absolutely loved seeing them together. The reason behind Blake and DiCaprio’s breakup was claimed to be because of distance and timing.

Ryan Reynolds (October 2011 – Present)

We can guess that you have been waiting for us to get here. The relationship that we all adore and wish to never end.

Blake met Ryan through Green Lantern in 2010, but they didn't start dating then. In 2011, the couple got together after a year passed since they worked together and that tells you that it was meant to be. They must have known that it felt right because Blake and Ryan then got married in 2012 and today they have three daughters together and their relationship is, thankfully, still thriving.

You can’t change our minds. This is the happy ending that Blake, and her fans, deserve to have!

