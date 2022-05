Elle Macpherson isn’t called “The Body” for nothing. In 1989, the Australian model was given that moniker by Time magazine because of her incredibly sculpted physique, which snagged her a record five Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue covers.

Now 58 years old, Macpherson still has every right to be called “The Body,” judging from the photos dotting her Instagram feed. The ‘80s fashion icon has been able to maintain her supermodel figure through the decades. How does she do it? Read below.