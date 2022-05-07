Cindy Crawford's Routine For A Fit Body At 56

Cindy Crawford is still slaying it at 56! Although the OG supermodel announced her retirement from the industry back in 2016, after dominating the runways for nearly four decades, she is still very much visible in the fashion scene and has only gotten better with age.

We may no longer see her often on magazine covers and spreads, but her gorgeous face and physique are all over Instagram, where she has 6.3 million followers. A quick scroll through her page proves that her supermodel body is as incredible as ever! See below.