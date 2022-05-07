Cindy Crawford's Routine For A Fit Body At 56

Closeup of Cindy Crawford
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Cindy Crawford is still slaying it at 56! Although the OG supermodel announced her retirement from the industry back in 2016, after dominating the runways for nearly four decades, she is still very much visible in the fashion scene and has only gotten better with age.

We may no longer see her often on magazine covers and spreads, but her gorgeous face and physique are all over Instagram, where she has 6.3 million followers. A quick scroll through her page proves that her supermodel body is as incredible as ever! See below.

What Motivates Her To Get Fit

Cindy Crawford posing in a silver gown
Shutterstock | 1296406

Surprisingly, Crawford doesn’t have a do-or-die attitude towards fitness and admits there are times she doesn’t feel up to exercising.

“I never wake up thinking, 'Gee, I really want to work out today!'” she said. “When I was modeling, I made myself do it so I could look good in a swimsuit.”

Nowadays, though, she works out for practical reasons. “Knowing that when my husband asks if I can help move the couch, I can do it,” she said.

Her Go-To Exercise

The model, actress, and businesswoman also shared that exercise has more than just physical benefits for her. “Just knowing I'm strong has a huge impact on my mental health,” she said.

That is why Crawford tries to “get 20 minutes of cardio at least three times a week,” she told The Cut. “Sometimes the cardio is jumping on a trampoline, using a treadmill or elliptical, or running. We have stairs going down to the beach from our house. I put on an audiobook or music while I run the stairs at my house for 20 minutes.”

Fitness And Socializing

After 20 minutes of cardio, the Illinois native spends from 30 minutes to an hour doing lunges, weights, squats, and bicep curls. “[I]t’s just stuff that I learned 30 years ago,” she said.

Crawford also tries to mix fitness with socializing, saying, “Once a week, I try to go on a hike with a friend so I combine exercise and girlfriend time — it’s the best multitasking.”

Wellness Is Balance

Cindy Crawford posing in a white one-shoulder gown
Shutterstock | 673594

The fashion icon recalled that she focused more on the physical when she was younger – that is, how good she looked. Now, she tries to maintain a healthier mindset about fitness. “I don’t want to be one of those people that’s like, Oh my god I missed my workout I’m so stressed about it, or Oh my gosh I had a piece of birthday cake.”

After all, she believes that wellness is all about balance – “between friends, family, philanthropy, me-time, and work.”

