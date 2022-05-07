NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Be Traded To Miami For Bam Adebayo & Tyler Herro In Proposed Lakers-Heat Trade

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is one of the big names expected to surface on the rumor mill in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Davis has not yet shown that he's unhappy wearing Purple and Gold. Still, after two years of disappointment, there are growing speculations that the Lakers may discuss moving him this summer.

Davis has dealt with numerous health issues in the past seasons. Yet, once he becomes officially available on the trading block, he would likely receive strong interest from aspiring contenders in dire need of a frontcourt boost.