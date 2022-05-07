Larsa Pippen Ditches Underwear in Sheer Jumpsuit

Close up of Larsa Pippen
In her latest Instagram post, businesswoman and former reality TV star Larsa Pippen joined the Mugler jumpsuit wave. The mother of four already sparked attention with her rotund behind, causing speculations about a secret surgery, but she soon cleared that rumor.

Since finalizing her divorce from Scottie last year, Larsa has put herself out there more because she wants to move on with her life, but she's still careful because she promised herself she'd make better decisions.

Check out the "Peaches and Cream" jumpsuit below.

Peaches And Cream For The Win

Larsa's Mugler jumpsuit is an uncommon Peach shade with a mesh cutout revealing sensitive parts of her body, including her thick thighs and pelvic region.

She paired her look with clear strap sandals, silver jewelry pieces, and a shiny silver Balenciaga hourglass mini tote.

To keep the attention on her outfit, Larsa wore her honey-brown hair in a sleeked back ponytail and swept the tail to the side. Immediately after the picture dropped on her Instagram, her comment section lit up!

Fans Gush Over Her Look

Friends and Fans in the comments dropped fire emojis signifying that her outfit was lit, and some even added compliments and prayers saying she looked beautiful and happy, and they hoped it stayed that way. Here are some of the comments,

"Your beauty shines like a diamond 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹💎💎💎💎💎," "[Peaches and Cream] With ice cream on top! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," "Stay blessed beautiful... Hope you have both Ng but peace of mind," "Outfits 🔥"

Celebrating The New Month With More Lit Pictures

Larsa decided this week was for tensioning everyone on social media because her previous post from yesterday featuring a headshot and her upper body also sent pulses racing.

She wore what looked like the top of a pink blazer with a fancy cut revealing her mounding cleavage and the top of her lacy pink bra.

Larsa also maintained her new favorite sleeked-back ponytail hairstyle and wore her makeup in a nude and brown shade, making her plump lips pop even more.

Something Is Coming Soon

The reality TV star also shared what looked like a behind-the-scenes of the Real Housewives of Miami reunion look or a new campaign (we'll find out soon), showing off her long, toned legs in a red sleeveless dress with a princess cut neckline and an embroidered bustier.

She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and kept her head and neck bare, although she might've accessorized her outfit later.

"Feelin green in my screen. Styled by @wainachancy showroom: @genaromaldo dress: @leoalmodal," she wrote.

