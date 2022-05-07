Larsa Pippen Ditches Underwear in Sheer Jumpsuit

In her latest Instagram post, businesswoman and former reality TV star Larsa Pippen joined the Mugler jumpsuit wave. The mother of four already sparked attention with her rotund behind, causing speculations about a secret surgery, but she soon cleared that rumor.

Since finalizing her divorce from Scottie last year, Larsa has put herself out there more because she wants to move on with her life, but she's still careful because she promised herself she'd make better decisions.

Check out the "Peaches and Cream" jumpsuit below.