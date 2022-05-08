Chris Pratt Talks Jurassic Finale On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Talk about painting a picture! According to the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor, the upcoming film sounds pretty explosive; he even compared the finale to a fireworks show. “The dinosaurs are everywhere in the last film, they blew up the island, and the dinosaurs got everywhere,” he said.

“So the whole world spent four very fast-moving years, and now dinosaurs are terrorizing people worldwide. And now we’re bringing back the legacy cast, and it's kinda like a fireworks show – the grand finale,” he added.

Dominion picks up after the events of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with Owen Grady (Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) challenged to save the lovable raptor, Blue's baby.

"I made a promise we would bring her home," says Owen in a recently released trailer, to which Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm responds, "You made a promise ... to a dinosaur."