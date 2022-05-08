It was a fun evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when actor Chris Pratt visited Thursday night (May 5). Besides the usual funny banter and quirky sketches and games typical of the show, Pratt disclosed that the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie, due out on June 10, would be the last of the iconic film franchise.
Chris Pratt Talks Jurassic Finale On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
It’s The Final Chapter
“It’s the final chapter,” Pratt, 42, told Jimmy of the upcoming sequel, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy and sixth Jurassic movie overall. “I can say through these past ten years I have really really enjoyed my job on these movies,” the actor added.
The Original Cast Members Are Back
Fans are also in for a treat, as all the original cast members of the classic Jurassic Park movie from 1993 have returned for the finale.
“It’s a bit surreal working with these cast members. I mean the original cast members from Jurassic Park are back in the film; Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, B.D. Wong, people that I watched when I was like 12 years old in movie theatres in Jurassic Park, I’m [now] acting opposite them, sharing the screen with them and saying goodbye, its been totally surreal,” Pratt continued, adding that, “The movie is freaking awesome, so I’m really excited to be out here talking about it.”
What To Expect In ‘Jurassic World Dominion’
Talk about painting a picture! According to the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor, the upcoming film sounds pretty explosive; he even compared the finale to a fireworks show. “The dinosaurs are everywhere in the last film, they blew up the island, and the dinosaurs got everywhere,” he said.
“So the whole world spent four very fast-moving years, and now dinosaurs are terrorizing people worldwide. And now we’re bringing back the legacy cast, and it's kinda like a fireworks show – the grand finale,” he added.
Dominion picks up after the events of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with Owen Grady (Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) challenged to save the lovable raptor, Blue's baby.
"I made a promise we would bring her home," says Owen in a recently released trailer, to which Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm responds, "You made a promise ... to a dinosaur."
Pratt Raffled Off A Role In Dominion
Pratt shared another bit of fun news with Jimmy’s audience: how he decided to raffle off a role in Jurassic World: Dominion via the #All-InChallenge. It was an initiative to raise money for “feeding America” during the height of the COVID crisis in 2020. Entry was $10, and a dinosaur would eat the lucky winner in the movie.
An excited Pratt was eager to bring attention to the winner, Terry in Missouri, whose Blockbuster feature while riding a scooter during a chaotic encounter with two ginormous dinos, even made its way on the movie’s trailer. Watch it here.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights 11:35/10:35c on NBC. Check out highlights of Chris Pratt’s appearance on the show below.