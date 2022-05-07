The pro surfer gives fans all the feels in sexy swimsuit posts on Instagram
Surfer Kassia Meador In Bikini Says 'Just Dance'
Kassia Rides The Waves With The Best Of Them!
In a dark purple two-piece swimsuit, Kassia Meador shows her exceptional skills in a photo doing what she does best. Her footwork and balance are impeccable, and her fans can always look to her social media to get tips on the best waves to ride a wave.
Clearly, her girl power and moxie know no limits! She is truly an inspiration to female athletes and women in general everywhere, and with 95,000 followers on Instagram, her impact only continues to expand!
Kassia Is A Brand Ambassador Too!
When she is not attacking the waves and competing against the best in the sport around the world, Kassia is also known as a model and brand ambassador for a few brands.
La Luna is included in that list, a line that has given her an entirely new audience because of her sexy ads that feature their expansive range of surfing apparel.
From wetsuits to tankinis and everything in between, they offer enough styles so that anyone can find the best one to complement their body and time on the waves.
The Red Ranger Strikes The Waves!
Because she spends so much time surfing, Kassia is passionate about the current state of the seas and environment and has used her voice to advocate for being kinder to the earth in general.
In one caption, she makes her point clear, leaving a message to fans to think about the world around them and do whatever they can in their power to leave the world a better place for the next generation. And if you can do it looking great in a red, two-piece swimsuit, then, by all means, go for it!
Kassia Gives Insight To Longboarding
For those who have always wanted to get the inside scoop on how to surf with the best of them, look no further than Kassia to school you on the ways of the longboard! Renown as one of the best longboarders in the business, she has found a way to educate surfers worldwide with the best techniques for attacking the waves longboard style!
In one digital course, Meador explains the essentials in a series of tests and videos that test users’ knowledge. Once the course is completed, the expectation is that surfers will have the ability to pick up a few tricks and elevate their surfing!
The talents of this young woman are on another level, and it will be interesting to see where else she goes in her career!