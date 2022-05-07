Surfer Kassia Meador In Bikini Says 'Just Dance'

For those who have always wanted to get the inside scoop on how to surf with the best of them, look no further than Kassia to school you on the ways of the longboard! Renown as one of the best longboarders in the business, she has found a way to educate surfers worldwide with the best techniques for attacking the waves longboard style!

In one digital course, Meador explains the essentials in a series of tests and videos that test users’ knowledge. Once the course is completed, the expectation is that surfers will have the ability to pick up a few tricks and elevate their surfing!

The talents of this young woman are on another level, and it will be interesting to see where else she goes in her career!