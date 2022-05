Even if Logan Paul is messing around with Floyd Mayweather, his brother had some pretty interesting things to say about him.

Paul's brother, Jake, accused Mayweather of not having as much money as people believe he does, and also made some other remarks about arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

"Floyd Mayweather's broke, that's what a lot of people don't realize," he said.

"He gets these big cheques, doesn't pay the taxes on it and then the IRS comes hunting him down later.

"He owes a lot of people I know money, and Logan's deep down on that list so I don't know if Logan's ever going to get paid, it's kind of f--ked up."