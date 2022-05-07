Kourtney Kardashian Cups Boobs In Bikini

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian attended her first MET Gala last Monday, and she invited Vogue Magazine to watch her get ready. She shared some behind-the-scenes pictures with her 175 million Instagram followers alongside other shots from her New York tour with fiancé Travis Barker.

Although the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu insinuated their children weren't pleased with the news of their engagement initially, they've come around in recent times and even joined the reality TV star on her 43rd birthday celebration.