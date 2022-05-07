3 Times Salma Hayek Impressed In Swimsuit

With more than 21 million followers on her Instagram account, Salma Hayek is an acclaimed actress, but she is also a producer, proud mother, and bombshell of a woman who has continued to wow audiences on both sides of the Atlantic for generations now.

And even as she ages so gracefully, she occasionally shows up with her younger friends in gorgeous swimsuits that remind everyone that she is still that girl with the Fuego!

Despite working all around the world for the last 30+ years, what Salma has always been known for doing is getting her well-deserved rest.

In one Instagram photo, she lounges in a hammock over a pool in a red one-piece swimsuit and shades. Her fans understand what this post is all about: Salma enjoys her downtime as she deserves!