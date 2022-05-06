Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Close up of Emily Ratajkowski with her hair sleeked back and drop silver earrings
Entertainment
Supermodel turned activist Emily Ratajkowski might've walked the steps at the MET Museum on Monday, but she hasn't forgotten one of her passions - Activism. She took her son along with her to protest in front of the USA Supreme Court as millions decried the overturning of Roe v Wade.

Before going to fight for women's rights, Emily graced the MET Gala After-Party hosted by Cardi B. The model lost her shoes while walking into The Mark but carried herself with grace and poise.

Partying In A Mini Dress

Emily Ratajkowski close up in deep plunging dress
The model attended the MET Gala after-party in an olive silk mini dress flaunting her toned long legs and cleavage through its short bustier bodice. The design had a bejeweled corset over a sheer top revealing her inner bra and pushing her ample boobs further up.

Her fancy bun updo highlighted her long neck and pretty face. The model also paired her outfit with a hot pink platform sandal making her tall frame look taller.

Protesting For Women's Right To Abortion

Emily is back in active protest as she joined a host of other women and some men from the United States Supreme Court to protest the overturning of Roe v Wade earlier this week. The decision criminalizes abortion for women unless deemed medically necessary at a particular stage. The model has always been vocal about her stance on women retaining agency over their bodies. She wrote all about it in her book, My Body.

'Work-Cationing' With Her Son

Emily's one-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear being present at her protest isn't surprising because the model loves her son so much he goes almost everywhere with her. When she had her fashion line shoot on the Caribbean Island.

She carried him along when she took a walk along the beach and occasionally shares pictures of him on her Instagram alongside sweet words. One time, she asked, "How did I get so lucky?" with pride.

Celebrating Sly With A Throwback

The mother of one has been proud of her child from conception, and that's not changing anytime soon. Even before birthing Sylvester, Emily made a habit of sharing his growth with her Instagram followers. She did a nude pregnancy photoshoot around her second/third trimester and reposted it on Sylvester's birthday, March 9. The post celebrated International women's day, the previous day, and her son's first year on Earth.

