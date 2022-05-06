Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Supermodel turned activist Emily Ratajkowski might've walked the steps at the MET Museum on Monday, but she hasn't forgotten one of her passions - Activism. She took her son along with her to protest in front of the USA Supreme Court as millions decried the overturning of Roe v Wade.

Before going to fight for women's rights, Emily graced the MET Gala After-Party hosted by Cardi B. The model lost her shoes while walking into The Mark but carried herself with grace and poise.

