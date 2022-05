Living in a luxurious home undoubtedly brings a lot of pleasure, and Jackson knows that firsthand. However, all the luxury in a big house will have no use if there is no one to live in there, and that is why Jackson is looking for a new owner for her NYC home.

The pop icon listed her longtime New York City condo for $8,995,000. Reports surfaced that she hasn't been inside her midtown perch since 2019, although she still loves the place.

Once speaking about the magnificent property in an interview, the Miss You Much singer gushed, "Whenever entering my apartment of 25 years, I always treasured my home's wonderful location and the breathtaking views that capture the magic and excitement of New York. Stepping through its threshold instantly made me feel so tranquil and at peace—so many memories."