As for Bryant and her so-called brewing romance with Peter Thomas, Media Take Out reported that multiple sources close to production revealed that Gizelle had been a frequent visitor of Peter’s new Baltimore Harbor, Bar One restaurant. Not only has the production team reportedly been seen filming at his restaurant for the upcoming RHOP season, but Peter has also been spotted filming as part of Gizelle’s storyline.

Also during a cast trip to Miami, Peter’s new Miami Bar One location conveniently got some screen time.

The Queens of Bravo fan page already caught some action when they shared a clip of an explosive fight between Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton during a group dinner. Peter Thomas was also allegedly present during filming.