Inside Reese Witherspoon's Elegant LA Mansion

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, have officially sold their seven-bedroom, ten-bathroom English Country-style villa in Brentwood. The property's sale is coming only two years and two months after the couple purchased and performed substantial renovations. 

According to reports, Reese and Jim sold the home for $21.5 million, a significant rise from the $15.895 million they paid in March of 2020 but still significantly less than the $25 million they initially listed it for.

A Private Abode

Backyard of Reese Witherspoon's newly sold home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The traditional English home is hidden between large gates, ancient trees, and a long, winding driveway in the lush wilderness of Brentwood's Mandeville Canyon. The entire location is completely closed off to the general public and feels like a world apart. 

While Reese and Jim kept the home's basic aesthetic, they added some expensive contemporary upgrades, such as custom-designed finishes and woodwork, to make it more appealing to modern buyers.

Inside The Estate 

Inside Reese Witherspoon's newly sold home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

A living room with French doors, a dining room, a family room with a bar, a wood-paneled office or library, a chef's kitchen, and a breakfast area can all be found on the main floor.

A huge primary suite with separate baths, closets, and space for an office and gym is located on the second floor. The 3.1-acre backyard features a full-out entertainment center with an eight-seat bara blue-tiled pool and spa, a limestone grill, and an eight-seat bar. 

Some Of Reese's Real Estate Successes 

Office or Library
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

In addition to this recent sale, the Oscar Award winner is no stranger to real estate success.

The star and producer of Hulu's hit drama series, Little Fires Everywhere, seems to have a home in almost every city.

In  2019, she paid $6.2 million for a pastoral property in Malibu, which she later sold for $6.7 million, netting her a modest profit. Meg Haney, a Tennessee native like Reese, is said to be the buyer. She is the daughter of real estate mogul Franklin Haney and the sister of Mary Alice Haney, Reese's longtime stylist.

There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a separate guesthouse, a screening room, and an art studio in this charming 1950s-era home. There are also horse stables, grassy lawns, and patios on the 2-acre property.

Reese's Former Bel-Air Mansion

Kitchen
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Before parting ways in 2007, Reese sold the Bel-Air property she shared with her first husband, Ryan Phillippe, for $4.5 million in 2004.

The home, completed in 1969 and designed by Gerard Colcord, has a pool, spa, poolside guesthouse, and outdoor kitchen. 

The spacious interior of the European-style home has beamed ceilings, a brick fireplace, and built-in seats. 

Reese's Ojai Home

Reese's land purchases are not restricted to the Los Angeles area. In 2008, she also booked a vacation in the beautiful Ojai Valley, about 75 miles north of Los Angeles. 

The 7-acre property includes a four-bedroom main house, a pool, gardens, a barn, and horse stables, among other amenities. The mansion, originally built as a horse barn, was converted by designer Kathy Ireland, who kept the home's original primitive character.

Reese paid $5.8 million for the vacation home and decorated it to her taste. In 2012, the lavish home was featured in Elle Decor magazine. She listed the house on the market for $10 million after the positive news coverage. However, after several price reductions, the stylish estate eventually sold for slightly under $5 million.

Reese, famous for her role in Legally Blonde, has a good eye for spectacular properties and has proven this over the years. Besides the above properties listed, the actress has also sold several other properties, making handsome gains. One can only wait to see her next real estate move. 

