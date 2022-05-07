Inside Reese Witherspoon's Elegant LA Mansion

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, have officially sold their seven-bedroom, ten-bathroom English Country-style villa in Brentwood. The property's sale is coming only two years and two months after the couple purchased and performed substantial renovations.

According to reports, Reese and Jim sold the home for $21.5 million, a significant rise from the $15.895 million they paid in March of 2020 but still significantly less than the $25 million they initially listed it for.

Keep scrolling for more information about the recently sold home.