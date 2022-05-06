NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Hornets, Mike Conley To Lakers In Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is one of the veteran superstars who are highly expected to be traded in the 2022 NBA offseason.

The Lakers brought Westbrook to Los Angeles last summer, hoping that pairing him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would strengthen their chances of dominating the Western Conference and winning the 2022 NBA championship title.

Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Lakers expected. Aside from his inconsistent performance on both ends of the floor, the former MVP obviously had a hard time building chemistry with James and Davis.