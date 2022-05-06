NBA Rumors: Knicks, Timberwolves Could Engage In Julius Randle-D'Angelo Russell Trade This Summer

After they missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors surrounding veteran power forward Julius Randle and his future with the New York Knicks have started to heat up.

The Knicks may still consider him part of their long-term future, but with his failure to live up to expectations from the massive contract extension he signed last summer, most people believe that they are better off getting rid of him in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Despite his underwhelming performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, Randle could still be a valuable trade chip for the Knicks.