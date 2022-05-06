NBA Rumors: Knicks, Timberwolves Could Engage In Julius Randle-D'Angelo Russell Trade This Summer

D'Angelo Russell passing the ball
Wikimedia | Doppelganger.decoy

Sports
JB Baruelo

After they missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors surrounding veteran power forward Julius Randle and his future with the New York Knicks have started to heat up.

The Knicks may still consider him part of their long-term future, but with his failure to live up to expectations from the massive contract extension he signed last summer, most people believe that they are better off getting rid of him in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Despite his underwhelming performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, Randle could still be a valuable trade chip for the Knicks.

Proposed Knicks-Timberwolves Trade

Julius Randle taking a free throw
Wikimedia | Bagumba

One of the potential trade partners for the Knicks in the deal involving Randle is the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical trade idea that the Knicks and the Timberwolves could explore in the 2022 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would simply trade Randle to the Timberwolves in exchange for veteran point guard D'Angelo Russell.

If the trade becomes a reality, Piercey believes it would help both the Knicks and the Timberwolves fill up the needs to improve their roster.

Is D'Angelo Russell Available Via Trade?

D'Angelo Russell preparing to attack the basket
Wikimedia | H-Hurry

The Timberwolves haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Russell this summer.

However, with the former No. 2 pick entering the final year of the four-year, $117 million contract he signed in the summer of 2019, "numerous rival teams expect" the Timberwolves to explore trading him in the 2022 NBA offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein in his substack newsletter.

With the Timberwolves only relying on Jarred Vanderbilt to man the starting power forward position, swapping Russell for Randle would make a lot of sense.

Julius Randle Forms Intriguing Frontcourt Duo With Karl-Anthony Towns

Julius Randle attending an event with his wife
Shutterstock | 564025

Randle would be an exciting addition to the Timberwolves. He may not be as good as Vanderbilt on the defensive end, but he would be a massive upgrade over him on the offensive end of the floor. With his ability to create his shots and space the floor, Randle could form an intriguing frontcourt duo with Karl-Anthony Towns next season.

"Randle may have been overtaxed as a first option last season. As a third fiddle, he should be devastating," Piercey wrote. "This trade makes the Wolves more well-rounded, as they’ve lacked a true forward with offensive creation throughout much of the Towns era."

Proposed Swap A No-Brainer For Knicks

D'Angelo Russell going for a lay up
Wikimedia | Bagumba

The proposed trade deal with the Timberwolves would be a no-brainer for the Knicks. Aside from successfully getting rid of Randle and his massive salary, it would also help them address their major backcourt problem. Russell may have some inconsistencies this season, but he would still be a significant improvement over Kemba Walker and Immanuel Quickley at the Knicks' starting point guard position.

Russell would give the Knicks a young All-Star, a prolific scorer, an incredible playmaker, and a legitimate three-point shooter. He averaged 18.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 1.0 steal this season while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc.

