Why ‘RHONY’ Star Jill Zarin Doesn’t Think Alex McCord Will Want To Appear On ‘Legacy’ Show

After it was noted that former cast member Bethenny Frankel had said the original cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City should be hired for the Legacy series to bring in viewers, Zarin said Frankel is "right" before noting that she doesn't believe McCord and Van Kempen will be on board.

"And I don’t think they’re going to be able to do it. I don’t think they’re going to get Alex. I think she moved to Australia and has a beautiful life with her family. According to a report from Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the only thing that would bring her back is a lot of money, and "I don’t know if they would do it,” Zarin explained.