Why ‘RHONY’ Star Jill Zarin Doesn’t Think Alex McCord Will Want To Appear On ‘Legacy’ Show

Jill Zarin and Alex McCord are original cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City. But during a recent interview, Zarin, who will be seen next on Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, doesn’t think McCord and her husband, Simon Van Kempen, are open to appearing on RHONY: Legacy.
The Casts Have Not Yet Been Decided
Following a recent announcement,The Real Housewives of New York City will split into two separate shows, one of which will air on Bravo and serve as a wholly recast season 14 and another that will feature members of the original show.
After the announcement, Jill Zarin appeared on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild podcast, where she said she doesn't think Alex McCord and Simon Van Kempen will take part in RHONY: Legacy - the series set to follow former cast members.
Alex McCord And Simon Van Kempen Moved To Australia After Their 'RHONY' Exit
After it was noted that former cast member Bethenny Frankel had said the original cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City should be hired for the Legacy series to bring in viewers, Zarin said Frankel is "right" before noting that she doesn't believe McCord and Van Kempen will be on board.
"And I don’t think they’re going to be able to do it. I don’t think they’re going to get Alex. I think she moved to Australia and has a beautiful life with her family. According to a report from Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the only thing that would bring her back is a lot of money, and "I don’t know if they would do it,” Zarin explained.
Jill Zarin Doesn't Think Money Will Be A Motivator For Alex McCord And Simon Van Kempen
While Zarin said that she could certainly be lured to RHONY: Legacy if the price is right, she suspected that would not be the case for McCord and Van Kempen.
"And I still don’t know if money would motivate them,” she noted. “I know money-motivated Bethenny to [return]. I’m sure money could motivate me to do it. Yes. I just don’t know if money would motivate them.”
Jill Zarin Hasn't Yet Heard About Her Potential Role On 'RHONY: Legacy'
While speaking to TMZ this week, Zarin said that she hasn't heard from anyone yet regarding possibly participating in the upcoming series, which may or may not air on Bravo.