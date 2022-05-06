Why ‘RHONY’ Star Jill Zarin Doesn’t Think Alex McCord Will Want To Appear On ‘Legacy’ Show

Jill Zarin smiles with bangs
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Jill Zarin and Alex McCord are original cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City. But during a recent interview, Zarin, who will be seen next on Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, doesn’t think McCord and her husband, Simon Van Kempen, are open to appearing on RHONY: Legacy.

The Latest

Packers' 7th-Round Pick Samori Toure Will Make A Difference Right Away, Says GM

Jeff Bezos Accused Of Busting Unions, Breaking Law

Ariana Grande Impresses 11 Million With Braless Top

NBA Rumors: Knicks, Timberwolves Could Engage In Julius Randle-D'Angelo Russell Trade This Summer

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye Walked Out During SNL Monologue

The Casts Have Not Yet Been Decided

Jill Zarin wears an off-the-shoulder dress
Shutterstock | 64736

Following a recent announcement,The Real Housewives of New York City will split into two separate shows, one of which will air on Bravo and serve as a wholly recast season 14 and another that will feature members of the original show.

After the announcement, Jill Zarin appeared on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild podcast, where she said she doesn't think Alex McCord and Simon Van Kempen will take part in RHONY: Legacy - the series set to follow former cast members.

Entertainment

Pro Surfer Malia Manuel Is Killing It In Swimsuit Photos!

By Triston Brewer

Alex McCord And Simon Van Kempen Moved To Australia After Their 'RHONY' Exit

Simon Van Kempen and Alex McCord smiles in dark and plaid
Shutterstock | 64736

After it was noted that former cast member Bethenny Frankel had said the original cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City should be hired for the Legacy series to bring in viewers, Zarin said Frankel is "right" before noting that she doesn't believe McCord and Van Kempen will be on board.

"And I don’t think they’re going to be able to do it. I don’t think they’re going to get Alex. I think she moved to Australia and has a beautiful life with her family. According to a report from Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the only thing that would bring her back is a lot of money, and "I don’t know if they would do it,” Zarin explained.

Vanessa Hudgens Bends Over In Swimsuit For 'Film Day'

Jessie James Decker In Bikini Introduces Kittenish Swim

Jill Zarin Doesn't Think Money Will Be A Motivator For Alex McCord And Simon Van Kempen

Jill Zarin wears a one-shoulder pink dress
Shutterstock | 921176

While Zarin said that she could certainly be lured to RHONY: Legacy if the price is right, she suspected that would not be the case for McCord and Van Kempen.

"And I still don’t know if money would motivate them,” she noted. “I know money-motivated Bethenny to [return]. I’m sure money could motivate me to do it. Yes. I just don’t know if money would motivate them.”

Jill Zarin Hasn't Yet Heard About Her Potential Role On 'RHONY: Legacy'

Jill Zarin wears a gold dress and dangling earrings
Shutterstock | 921176

While speaking to TMZ this week, Zarin said that she hasn't heard from anyone yet regarding possibly participating in the upcoming series, which may or may not air on Bravo.

Read Next

Must Read

Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Highlights Island 'Pros'

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Soaks Up 'Golden Hour'

Vanessa Hudgens Bends Over In Swimsuit For 'Film Day'

Thylane Blondeau Takes Outdoor Shower In Bikini

Top 10 Hottest 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Celebrities

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.