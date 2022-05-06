How Jim Jones Convinced 909 People To Commit Mass Murder-Suicide

It started out as an inspirational story. In 1955, a young reverend named Jim Jones rented a building in a neighborhood of Indianapolis with hopes of starting a new regional group based on racial tolerance.

The Wings of Deliverance, as he called it, set out to become a racially-mixed church. A year later, Jones renamed the church Peoples Temple, and it became known for its social activism. From running a soup kitchen to offering services for the disabled, the Peoples Temple was a model for societal equality.

Little did anyone know that the Peoples Temple would one day mark one of the most well known religious massacres.