Mikhail Popkov, 'The Werewolf' Of Russia, Confessed To 83 Brutal Murders

Mikhail Popkov
Lyra Radford

For nearly two decades Russia's most prolific serial killer prowled the Irkutsk region of Siberia. Sexually assaulting, murdering, and mutilating women so grotesquely that he was nicknamed "The Werewolf".

The beast’s reign of terror extended from 1992 until June 23, 2012, when he was finally arrested. Throughout this period, gruesome horror scenes kept popping up. First in Angarsk, then Irkutsk, and eventually the far east, in Vladivostok. 

Mikhail Popkov joined his fellow police officers in the investigation of the "Werewolf Killer". Returning to the scenes of murders he committed. His colleagues were clueless that the monster they were hunting, was one of their own.

He Targeted Females He Deemed Immoral

Victims of the Werewolf Killer
Aside from killing a male police officer, his victims were all females between the ages of 16 and 40-years old. He claimed he was merely “cleansing” the streets of sex workers, though many of his victims weren't prostitutes. 

Popkov was triggered by his wrongful suspicions of his wife committing adultery after finding two used condoms. It turned out, they had been used by houseguests. He targeted young, usually inebriated women and teenage girls that he felt were immoral for whatever reason. 

Russia's Most Vicious Serial Killer Evaded Capture For Years

Police Car
Popkov wore his police uniform while out on the hunt for victims. He’d lure them into his police car, offering them a ride or assistance of some kind, and then take them to an isolated location to rape and kill them. 

He mutilated their bodies with crude instruments such as screwdrivers and axes in addition to knives and baseball bats. He left them in woods along roadsides. The crime scenes left behind were so grotesque, that it’s no wonder he was coined "The Werewolf'' and the "Angarsk maniac" by the Russian media.

How Was 'The Werewolf Killer' Finally Captured?

Svetlana Misyavitchus
The big break in the case came when a victim managed to escape. 17-year-old Svetlana Misyavitchus identified her attacker as a police officer. The only other victim to escape, 18-year-old Evgeniya Protasova, said the same. These eyewitness accounts confirmed suspicions investigators didn't want to believe.

There had been tire tracks at a few of the crime scenes. The patterns were consistent with those made by Lada 4×4, which was an off-road vehicle law enforcement used. Now they knew it was one of their colleagues.

Popkov's DNA Matched Samples From Crime Scenes

Crime Scene Investigation
Authorities began conducting interviews and taking DNA samples from current and former police officers. Genetic material was collected from victims, they just needed to find a match.

In 2012, 3,500 DNA tests were conducted in Irkutsk. This is what led to Popkov's capture the same year. Mikhail Popkov was interviewed and submitted his DNA in March of 2012. Apparently, he left the interview, consulted an attorney, and immediately left the police department. Then skipped town.

Of course, once the DNA tests came back, Popkov was conclusively linked to the murders and hunted down. He was arrested without incident and freely confessed. 

The Werewolf's Identity Was A Shock

Mikhail Popkov and daughter Ekaterina
Mikhail Popkov was a policeman, a husband, and a father. Initially, Popkov's wife Elena and daughter Ekaterina stood by him. They couldn’t allow themselves to believe his guilt. Eventually, even his family had to face the truth. After his trial began and details of his crimes and motives became public, they moved away to build new lives.

Where is The Werewolf of Russia now? Mikhail Popkov is currently serving two life sentences in prison. He confessed to 83 counts of murder and attempted murder. He told the court: “I admit my guilt in full ... committing the murders, I was guided by my inner convictions.”

