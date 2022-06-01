Mikhail Popkov, 'The Werewolf' Of Russia, Confessed To 83 Brutal Murders

For nearly two decades Russia's most prolific serial killer prowled the Irkutsk region of Siberia. Sexually assaulting, murdering, and mutilating women so grotesquely that he was nicknamed "The Werewolf".

The beast’s reign of terror extended from 1992 until June 23, 2012, when he was finally arrested. Throughout this period, gruesome horror scenes kept popping up. First in Angarsk, then Irkutsk, and eventually the far east, in Vladivostok.

Mikhail Popkov joined his fellow police officers in the investigation of the "Werewolf Killer". Returning to the scenes of murders he committed. His colleagues were clueless that the monster they were hunting, was one of their own.