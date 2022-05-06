Kaley Cuoco Teary-Eyed Says 'Enjoy The Downfall'

Last month, she shared the first look at the trailer showing Cassie battling with her inner thoughts in the form of herself in what she calls a mind palace (Cassie spaces out and gets in her head, having conversations with herself to figure things out.)

It also teased possible growing tensions between the main character and her best friend - Ani Mouriadan, played by Zosia Mamet. She's also navigating life as a newly sober flight attendant, so there's so much more entertainment to look forward to despite Season One wrapping up its story with a tight bow.