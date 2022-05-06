Tom Brady Underlines Strict Health Routine Commitment To Excel In His 23rd Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Shutterstock | 249825454

Sports
Bob Garcia IV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady will take the field for his 23rd campaign.

Brady has left the door open to extending his career beyond 2022, but his focus remains solely on the upcoming season. All that has kept his vision directed toward maintaining a strict diet and health routine.

The Latest

MLB News: Alex Faedo Shines In Tigers Debut

MLB News: Willie Calhoun Wants To Be Traded After Being Sent To The Minors

CDC Recommends Travelers Mask Up After Court Strikes Down Mandate

CrossFit Athlete Samantha Briggs In Bikini Makes A Splash

Chanel West Coast Stuns In 'Golden Hour' Dress

Tom Brady Unretires To Play His 23rd Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Wikimedia | Diddykong1130

After spending 40 days in retirement, Brady unsurprisingly announced his decision to return for his 23rd season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quickly reworked his contract that will allow him to test free agency next offseason if he elects to extend his illustrious career. He holds entire control of his NFL future but isn't looking past the 2022 season. However, the Buccaneers star quarterback is leaving the door open to extending his playing days.

As the upcoming campaign moves closer, the 44-year-old is remaining strictly fixated on following his physical and health program.

Sports

Malia Manuel In Bikini Shows Off Lithesome Physique

By Ashabi Azeez

Tom Brady Remains Strictly Committed to Health And Diet Routine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Wikimedia | Superbia23

Brady remains an ageless wonder that continues to play at a remarkable level despite being well into his 40s.

Beyond his incredible commitment to his craft and all-time great skill, the future first-ballot Hall of Fame credits his longevity to his strict diet and health routine. Over the years, his avocado smoothies have become infamous, but the three-time league MVP is well aware that he will need to stay on top of his health if he wants to play at the level he expects.

Every year, I think it's more challenging with my body. I try to take good care of myself, I try to get my routine better over the years, but I have to spend a lot more time and energy on it, preparing it, conditioning it, training it, getting all of my recovery treatments. It's literally all day, every day," Brady said via People Magazine. "Before, there was a lot of margin of error. There's no margin of error at 44."

Brady knows that his unwavering commitment to his training and diet is what has allowed him to extend his career to a 23rd season. It has allowed him to perform at a level that has only added to his legacy, and more importantly, win more Super Bowls.

If he hopes to stay on that path to potentially add an eighth Super Bowl ring to his collection, he will need to stick to the program that has set the table for him to reach this point.

Read Next

Must Read

Vanessa Hudgens Bends Over In Swimsuit For 'Film Day'

Bebe Rexha Offers Rear View In Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Soaks Up 'Golden Hour'

Elizabeth Hurley All Treat In Plunging Versace Dress

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Emulates Karol G

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.