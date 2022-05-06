Tom Brady Underlines Strict Health Routine Commitment To Excel In His 23rd Season

Brady remains an ageless wonder that continues to play at a remarkable level despite being well into his 40s.

Beyond his incredible commitment to his craft and all-time great skill, the future first-ballot Hall of Fame credits his longevity to his strict diet and health routine. Over the years, his avocado smoothies have become infamous, but the three-time league MVP is well aware that he will need to stay on top of his health if he wants to play at the level he expects.

Every year, I think it's more challenging with my body. I try to take good care of myself, I try to get my routine better over the years, but I have to spend a lot more time and energy on it, preparing it, conditioning it, training it, getting all of my recovery treatments. It's literally all day, every day," Brady said via People Magazine. "Before, there was a lot of margin of error. There's no margin of error at 44."

Brady knows that his unwavering commitment to his training and diet is what has allowed him to extend his career to a 23rd season. It has allowed him to perform at a level that has only added to his legacy, and more importantly, win more Super Bowls.

If he hopes to stay on that path to potentially add an eighth Super Bowl ring to his collection, he will need to stick to the program that has set the table for him to reach this point.