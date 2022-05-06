Our 'Energies Align': Kourtney Kardashian Explains Addison Rae Friendship

Amid the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Addison Rae was seen on the E! Network series for the first time. However, she didn't appear alongside Kourtney Kardashian in the scene. Instead, she was featured at an outdoor sit-down meal with a number of Kardashian's family members, including her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

"We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison, so we invited Addison over for lunch but without Kourtney 'cause we just wanna ask a couple of questions and get to know her more," Khloe explained in a clip shared on Instagram.

"We just want to feel her out a little bit," Kim added.