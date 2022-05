It's been a tough start of the season for Willie Calhoun. The 27-year-old OF/DH is hitting .136 with a .556 OPS and even though he's only had 44 at-bats thus far, it seems like the Texas Rangers have seen enough already.

Manager Chris Woodward wants him to work on his swing and start hitting line drives, so the Rangers optioned him to their Triple-A team. He was supposed to be an integral part of their offense this season.