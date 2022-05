It's the dawn of a new era for the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo will no longer have the reins of the offense and Mike McDaniel took his talents to the Miami Dolphins.

Sophomore QB Trey Lance is expected to be their go-to guy, Deebo Samuel may not play as he wants to be traded, and a new Offensive Coordinator will be in charge of the game plan, so we don't know what to expect exactly from them.