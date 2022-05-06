Model Amelia Gray Hamlin has been serving gorgeous looks, and this black leather dress look is no exception. The 20-year-old took the internet by storm on Sunday as she shared some stunning photos of herself on her Instagram page. She wore a braless black leather dress that highlighted her gorgeous figure.
Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns In Braless Leather Dress
Stunning In Black
Amelia looked absolutely stunning as she struck various poses for the camera in a black braless knee-length leather dress. In one snap, the model pouted at the camera in a playful pose as she pulled some of her thick dark hair upward. The little black dress could barely contain her cleavage.
In another slightly blurred photo, Amelia turned her back to the camera as she reached up against the white wall with both hands while her dark hair fell backward. She showed off her curves and pink manicured nails in the final snap as she looked over her shoulder while putting both hands on her hips. They accompanied the photos with a tag that read, "🕸️bury me in this dress🕸️."
Sneakers Kind Of Girl
Amelia loves black clothing and is a dress with sneakers kind of girl. The model, who owns a clothing brand, DNA, with her sister, Delilah Belle, shared a couple of snaps on Instagram in 2020 as she referred to herself as a dress with sneakers kind of girl. She wore a black halter dress and sat open-legged on a stool. She paired the dress with a pair of sneakers with her hair laid back. In the snap, Amelia stood against the wall as she revealed her toned legs through the thigh-high slit of the dress. Her makeup was equally beautiful as she wore dark brows, a smokey eye look, and peach lipstick.
Battling With Anorexia
Amelia is the daughter of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. In 2021, she opened up about her struggle with anorexia and had since taken the decision to cultivate a healthy lifestyle and recreate her relationship with her body. At 20, she has been able to develop a healthy relationship with her body. The journey toward getting her body in good shape was not always smooth, but the model's determination to get through the journey has led her to a place of confidence. According to Glamour, Amelia is not just comfortable but also confident in her skin.
Making Healthy Decisions
Having grown up in the spotlight with cameras and paparazzi around her, Amelia revealed that the beginning of her anorexia was triggered by negative commentary on a photograph of her taken by the press. She had a reality check that pushed her to make healthy choices for herself when she was rushed to the hospital by her family. The doctor had informed her that she was on track to be so underweight that she might not survive.