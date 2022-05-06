Candice Swanepoel Offers Rear View In Bikini

The South African Supermodel posed in a pink collar crop top with a brown and pink paisley high-waist string bikini. She gave an intriguing pose seated on a beach chair, revealing the model's flawless body.

Her toned skin, taut abs, hips, and slim waist were evident in the picture. Another picture showed her in the complete two-piece colorful string bikini, seated on the white sand. Behind, the sky looked beautiful and blue, matching her gorgeous blue eyes.

Her blonde hair was kept down, some of it flying to her face while she looked at the camera with mesmerizing eyes. The other slides showed her rocking the bikini in various catchy poses.