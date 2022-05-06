Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel wants to know what 'Summer Plans' her 17 million Instagram fans have for the season. She gave them an insight into her plans to pose in different bikini pieces while modeling her Tropical of C swimsuits.
Candice Swanepoel Offers Rear View In Bikini
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Anfernee Simons, Eric Bledsoe & 2025 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Trade
'Summer Plans?'
The South African Supermodel posed in a pink collar crop top with a brown and pink paisley high-waist string bikini. She gave an intriguing pose seated on a beach chair, revealing the model's flawless body.
Her toned skin, taut abs, hips, and slim waist were evident in the picture. Another picture showed her in the complete two-piece colorful string bikini, seated on the white sand. Behind, the sky looked beautiful and blue, matching her gorgeous blue eyes.
Her blonde hair was kept down, some of it flying to her face while she looked at the camera with mesmerizing eyes. The other slides showed her rocking the bikini in various catchy poses.
Supermodel Bikini Body
Candice might be the mother of two adorable children, but she still had the body of a Victoria's Secret Angel. In a separate post, she looked eye-catching in a plain black spaghetti strap bodysuit, paired with nude clear open toe high heel sandals.
The high-rise bodysuit hugged tightly to her body and curves, giving a view of her sculpted legs, hips, curves, and arms. The model's blond hair was a bombshell giving her a more stunning look. The fashion icon gave different poses, with each one being more jaw-dropping than the last. Fans did not hesitate to flood the comment box with fire and love emojis.
Unique Diet Plan
The famous lingerie model took the maintenance of her health very seriously. She knew what her body needed, so her diet plan was centered on them. She preferred being filled up during breakfast to avoid taking snacks during the day.
This helped to boost her metabolism and maintain her measurements. She made sure her food contained protein, a few berries for a dose of antioxidants, and vegetables and took coffee to keep stress away. Candice had an ectomorph body, so she could eat whatever she wanted without adding weights that could be easily noticed.
Candice Workout Routine
A healthy diet plan played an essential role in achieving a good body, but Candice did not reach her perfect body by only eating right. She had a workout routine that hit the right spots to ensure a fit and lean figure.
She does cardio which helps burn calories and maintains a healthy heart. She also does resistance workouts, which support her trim body, and yoga, a good source of destressing.
The 33-year-old also engaged in boxing to tone her body, acquire strength, and it also served as a core workout. Her healthy lifestyle and dedication contributed to making her name one of the biggest in the modeling world.