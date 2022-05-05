'You Can Express Yourself Through Your Clothing': Megan Fox On Raising Her Kids 

Fox, who shares three sons, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green does not want her children to feel odd. Speaking on motherhood struggles in an interview, the 35-year-old, Transformer actress claimed that she encourages her children to express themselves through clothing while assuring that their fashion preference has nothing to do with their sexuality.

Fox noted that she bought a bunch of books that address issues related to how a boy can wear a dress. Some of the books the doting mom bought were written by transgender children, and she made sure her kids got conversant with these books at a very young age so they wouldn't feel "weird or strange or different" about their clothing.