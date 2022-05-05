Megan Fox believes in the language of fashion, and she has incorporated into her children the idea that they can express themselves through clothes. Here is a look at how the American actress/model helps her children understand that fashion doesn't determine once sexuality
'You Can Express Yourself Through Your Clothing': Megan Fox On Raising Her Kids
The Latest
Teaching Her Kids To Express Themselves
Fox, who shares three sons, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green does not want her children to feel odd. Speaking on motherhood struggles in an interview, the 35-year-old, Transformer actress claimed that she encourages her children to express themselves through clothing while assuring that their fashion preference has nothing to do with their sexuality.
Fox noted that she bought a bunch of books that address issues related to how a boy can wear a dress. Some of the books the doting mom bought were written by transgender children, and she made sure her kids got conversant with these books at a very young age so they wouldn't feel "weird or strange or different" about their clothing.
Fox's Child Who Suffers
Despite Fox's remarkable attempts to make sure her children have no problems being themselves, she admitted she still has a child who "suffers." The Teen Choice Award winner wishes humanity was different even though she says her child is brave.
"Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they've chosen this journey for a reason. It's just hard as a mom."
The This Is 40 star previously confirmed that Noah is sometimes taunted by other boys at school for wearing dresses, but she added that he "doesn't mind" their teasing.
Fox's Relationship With Her Children
It is no secret that Fox has been basking in her beautiful romance with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly. Since their relationship made headlines, the couple has stopped at nothing in flaunting their budding love in the tabloids. However, Fox and MGK's time together has put the mom-of-3 up for critics. Once speaking in an interview about her life since she and MGK became sweethearts, the Till Death star noted:
"There's so much judgement. 'Where are your kids?' Do you ask their dad when he's out? No, because you don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I am supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids."
The movie star was surprised that some people still had "archaic" mindsets, and she explained that she has a life of her own and sometimes she does want her children to be in the spotlight.
Does Fox Plan To Increase Her Brood?
Fox and MGK's love appears to be getting stronger every day, and fans couldn't help but wonder if they would like to start a family together. Rumors about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly possibly expecting a child together spread like wildfire after the 2021 MTV VMA Awards. The speculation started after Megan, and Kourtney Kardashian introduced MGK and Travis Barker to the stage as their "future baby daddies." Her words caused people to think she might be expecting a baby. However, Fox did not confirm anything, and her statement could just have been a way to introduce their lovers.