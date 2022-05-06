The Incredible Gesture George Clooney Made For His Friends

George Clooney drops millions of dollars – in cash – like it’s NBD. But before you jump to the conclusion that he’s just another big spender wasting his wealth on an extravagant lifestyle, know that’s not the case and that his unusual money habits will actually make you love him more.

The 61-year-old actor and director – one of Hollywood’s highest-paid A-listers who has numerous awards under his belt (including two Oscars), and a successful businessman who sold his company for $1 billion – knows he couldn’t have reached those heights without his friends. And he also knows how to pay it back in a BIG way. Read below.