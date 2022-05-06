The Incredible Gesture George Clooney Made For His Friends

Closeup of George Clooney
Shutterstock | 517963

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

George Clooney drops millions of dollars – in cash – like it’s NBD. But before you jump to the conclusion that he’s just another big spender wasting his wealth on an extravagant lifestyle, know that’s not the case and that his unusual money habits will actually make you love him more.

The 61-year-old actor and director – one of Hollywood’s highest-paid A-listers who has numerous awards under his belt (including two Oscars), and a successful businessman who sold his company for $1 billion – knows he couldn’t have reached those heights without his friends. And he also knows how to pay it back in a BIG way. Read below.

Help From Friends

George Clooney pointing his finger at the camera
Shutterstock | 842236

In an interview with GQ, Clooney revealed how he made a lot of money from his 2013 movie, Gravity. Back then, he didn’t have a wife or children yet.

“And I thought, what I do have are these guys who've all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another,” he said. “I've slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years.”

Giving Back

George Clooney posing in a black suit
Shutterstock | 842245

The Up in the Air star acknowledged that he wouldn’t have any of his success if he didn’t have those friends. And so he wanted to give something back to them.

“I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they're all in the will,” he continued. “So why the f**k am I waiting to get hit by a bus?”

That was when he thought of giving $1 million in cash to each of those 14 pals.

An Incredible Surprise

Closeup of George Clooney
Shutterstock | 2914948

How Clooney got the $14 million in cash was a story straight out of a Hollywood movie. Driving a “florist” van, he went to a downtown Los Angeles location that had “giant pallets of cash,” loaded up the vehicle with the money, bought 14 Tumi bags, and then packed those with a million dollars each, noting that the cash “isn't as much as you think it is, weight-wise.”

The following day, he invited his 14 friends over for the incredible surprise.

Pay It Back With A Million Bucks

George Clooney wearing black tuxedo
Shutterstock | 758458

The Ocean’s Eleven actor then revealed how it all went down, saying “I just held up a map and I just pointed to all the places I got to go in the world and all the things I've gotten to see because of them. And I said, ‘How do you repay people like that?’ And I said, ‘Oh, well: How about a million bucks?’”

What a great guy!

