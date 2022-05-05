Simone Ashley Stuns In Leggy Minidress

The 27-year-old actress made her first appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Simone and her stylist knew what the dress code "gilded glamour" was all about. The season two Bridgerton star was clad in a bar of sparkling gold and black bustier crop top. She paired the top with a floor-sweeping black satin skirt and an eye-catching opera coat with long trial detail. The movie star completed her looks with a diamond choker paired with diamond drop earrings. She slicked her hair back in an almost wet hair ponytail and minimal makeup with cat-eye and nude lips. She said the look was inspired by the romance in Bridgerton as she graced the Met Gala red carpet.