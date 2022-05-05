Simone Ashley Stuns In Leggy Minidress

Simone Ashley
Shutterstock | 242987224

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

British actress Simone Ashley can only be described as a magnetic human beauty. Whether going for a Gala or channeling a not-so-regular look, she ensured to appear chic in them all. The actress left fans in an uproar over her Instagram post of stunning pictures in a leggy mini-dress.  

The Latest

4 Things To Know About MLB Star Aaron Judge's Wife Samantha Bracksieck

'You Will Not Be Disappointed': Olivia Wilde Talks About 'Don’t Worry Darling'

Ex-Girlfriend Of Escaped Fugitive Fears His Return

3 Times Kaia Gerber Wowed In Bikinis

'You Can Express Yourself Through Your Clothing': Megan Fox On Raising Her Kids

Magnetic Beauty

Simone Ashley
Shutterstock | 242987224

In one of the beautiful actress's posts, she showed her chic look in a mini-dress with 'snaps in Paris.' Simone emitted beauty styled in a wine print mini-dress. The short gown accentuated her long legs with her toes covered in a black suede sling-back heel. She looked stylish and elegant as she threw on a long mustard coat to add a more voguish look. Her black curly exuded boss lady vibes and completed the magnetic look. Simone's 3.1 million followers were nothing short of enthralled as they showed her some love in the comments section and racked up over 150,000 likes.

Entertainment

Pro Surfer Malia Manuel Is Killing It In Swimsuit Photos!

By Triston Brewer

Fashionable In Purple

Simone Ashley
Shutterstock | 242987224

 The South Asian descent knew how to make any color pop more brightly with her fashion sense. With a fashionable appearance in another photo shared on Instagram, she looked classy in a purple dress. The Sex Education cast rocked a cutout detail mini-dress with two shades of purple and a purple jacket. Her raven hair was parted at the center and left to fall on her shoulders, leaving a clear view of her gorgeous face. Fans could not get enough of this captivating purple look and raved the comment section with praises and purple heart emojis.

 

Miley Cyrus Mesmerizes In Braless Catsuit

Jessie James Decker In Bikini Introduces Kittenish Swim

Met Gala Look

The 27-year-old actress made her first appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Simone and her stylist knew what the dress code "gilded glamour" was all about. The season two Bridgerton star was clad in a bar of sparkling gold and black bustier crop top. She paired the top with a floor-sweeping black satin skirt and an eye-catching opera coat with long trial detail. The movie star completed her looks with a diamond choker paired with diamond drop earrings. She slicked her hair back in an almost wet hair ponytail and minimal makeup with cat-eye and nude lips. She said the look was inspired by the romance in Bridgerton as she graced the Met Gala red carpet.

Creating The Captivating Look

Simone Ashley
Shutterstock | 242987224

Jeremy Scott revealed in an interview with Vogue what inspired him to Create Ashley's show-stopping look. He talked about how he "often thought about her first scene in Bridgerton, and the mystery of who the woman with the big-hooded cape galloping through the woods is." With this in mind, he created the perfect outfit that reveals a "gold embroidered bustier top and a black high-waisted bias-cut skirt." The outfit was a complete definition of the chic and regal actress with a unique silhouette. Simone also shared how privileged she felt to work with Scott on the design and wear such a fantastic piece. 

Read Next

Must Read

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Emulates Karol G

Lady Gaga Offers Rear View In Bikini

Lindsey Vonn Shows Excitement In Bikini

Vanessa Hudgens Bares It All In Sheer Moschino Dress At Met Gala

Nastia Liukin In Swimsuit Stands On Edge Of Boat

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.