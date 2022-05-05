British actress Simone Ashley can only be described as a magnetic human beauty. Whether going for a Gala or channeling a not-so-regular look, she ensured to appear chic in them all. The actress left fans in an uproar over her Instagram post of stunning pictures in a leggy mini-dress.
Simone Ashley Stuns In Leggy Minidress
Magnetic Beauty
In one of the beautiful actress's posts, she showed her chic look in a mini-dress with 'snaps in Paris.' Simone emitted beauty styled in a wine print mini-dress. The short gown accentuated her long legs with her toes covered in a black suede sling-back heel. She looked stylish and elegant as she threw on a long mustard coat to add a more voguish look. Her black curly exuded boss lady vibes and completed the magnetic look. Simone's 3.1 million followers were nothing short of enthralled as they showed her some love in the comments section and racked up over 150,000 likes.
Fashionable In Purple
The South Asian descent knew how to make any color pop more brightly with her fashion sense. With a fashionable appearance in another photo shared on Instagram, she looked classy in a purple dress. The Sex Education cast rocked a cutout detail mini-dress with two shades of purple and a purple jacket. Her raven hair was parted at the center and left to fall on her shoulders, leaving a clear view of her gorgeous face. Fans could not get enough of this captivating purple look and raved the comment section with praises and purple heart emojis.
Met Gala Look
The 27-year-old actress made her first appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Simone and her stylist knew what the dress code "gilded glamour" was all about. The season two Bridgerton star was clad in a bar of sparkling gold and black bustier crop top. She paired the top with a floor-sweeping black satin skirt and an eye-catching opera coat with long trial detail. The movie star completed her looks with a diamond choker paired with diamond drop earrings. She slicked her hair back in an almost wet hair ponytail and minimal makeup with cat-eye and nude lips. She said the look was inspired by the romance in Bridgerton as she graced the Met Gala red carpet.
Creating The Captivating Look
Jeremy Scott revealed in an interview with Vogue what inspired him to Create Ashley's show-stopping look. He talked about how he "often thought about her first scene in Bridgerton, and the mystery of who the woman with the big-hooded cape galloping through the woods is." With this in mind, he created the perfect outfit that reveals a "gold embroidered bustier top and a black high-waisted bias-cut skirt." The outfit was a complete definition of the chic and regal actress with a unique silhouette. Simone also shared how privileged she felt to work with Scott on the design and wear such a fantastic piece.