NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Zach LaVine For Package Centered On Tyler Herro In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

LaVine may look happy with the Bulls, but there remains a possibility for him to leave them for a team that could give him a better chance of winning his first NBA championship title next season. One of the most intriguing free agency destinations for LaVine is the Miami Heat. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network created a list of potential sign-and-trade scenarios involving LaVine.

These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send LaVine To South Beach. In the proposed trade scenario, the Heat would be offering a trade package that includes Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and Omer Yurtseven to the Bulls in exchange for LaVine.