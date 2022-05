Oftentimes, dealing with life's issues could be challenging. It might take a long time to heal and feel normal again after a divorce, a job loss, or a sudden bereavement. Just like everyone else, celebrities face emotional pains too.

While some decide to keep these periods of pain from the public eye, others, like Angelina Jolie, share their experience. See how the mother-of-six copes with emotional challenges and how she demonstrates high emotional intelligence.