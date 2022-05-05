The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams that are expected to make big moves in the 2022 NBA offseason. They may be currently playing in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs but if they fail to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, most people believe that they would strongly consider adding a third star to their roster. In the past months, the Sixers continue to be linked to several big names who could become available on the trade and free agency market this summer.
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine To Sixers For Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle & Draft Pick In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal
Zach LaVine To Sixers
One of the dream offseason targets for the Sixers is All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. LaVine is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Though the Bulls are committed to keeping him long-term in Windy City, LaVine is yet to give them an assurance that he will re-sign. In late April, the 27-year-old superstar told reporters that he will keep his options open, giving other teams like the Sixers the chance to steal him from the Bulls in the 2022 NBA free agency.
Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal
With the team currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Sixers would be needing to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Bulls to acquire LaVine in the 2022 NBA free agency. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that the Bulls and the Sixers could explore this summer. In the proposed sign-and-trade scenario, the Sixers would be offering a trade package that includes Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick to the Bulls in exchange for LaVine.
Zach LaVine Forms 'Big Three' With James Harden & Joel Embiid
Giving up another massive trade package would be a tough decision for the Sixers, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of LaVine's caliber. The potential arrival of LaVine in the City of Brotherly Love would further improve the Sixers' offense and enable them to form a "Big Three" with Embiid and Harden in the 2022-23 NBA season. He would give them another prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.
This season, LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. With his ability to excel with or without the ball in his hands, LaVine would be the ideal third star that the Sixers need alongside Embiid and Harden.
Bulls Prevent Losing Zach LaVine For Nothing
This deal would be a no-brainer for the Bulls, especially if LaVine is no longer interested in staying with the team. Instead of losing him as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, the proposed blockbuster deal would enable the Bulls to turn LaVine into a veteran power forward in Harris, a defensive-minded wingman in Thybulle, and multiple future first-round picks.
Harris and Thybulle could join the core of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Alex Caruso and try to keep the Bulls a competitive team in the Eastern Conference next season. To boost their chances of winning the NBA championship title, the Bulls could flip some of the future draft picks that they would be receiving from the Sixers into quality players who would complement their core.