NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine To Sixers For Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle & Draft Pick In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

Giving up another massive trade package would be a tough decision for the Sixers, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of LaVine's caliber. The potential arrival of LaVine in the City of Brotherly Love would further improve the Sixers' offense and enable them to form a "Big Three" with Embiid and Harden in the 2022-23 NBA season. He would give them another prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. With his ability to excel with or without the ball in his hands, LaVine would be the ideal third star that the Sixers need alongside Embiid and Harden.