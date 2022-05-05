‘It Was By Far The Most Aggressive’: Jackie Goldschneider Talks ‘RHONJ’ Season 12 Reunion

Jackie Goldschneider frequently found herself in the midst of the drama of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12. And, according to a new interview, it seems that she was just as involved in the madness of the season 12 reunion, which was filmed in May.

While chatting with Access Hollywood during an episode of their weekly series, Housewives Nightcap, Goldschneider looked back on the fighting that occurred at the taping of the three-part, Andy Cohen-hosted special.

“It was my fourth reunion, and it was by far the most aggressive, the most fighting… There were just so many issues. It was a lot,” Goldschneider explained.