Jackie Goldschneider recently filmed her fourth Real Housewives of New Jersey, the 12th for the franchise, and after doing so, she described the taping as “aggressive” before taking aim at the behavior of her cast mate, Teresa Giudice.
‘It Was By Far The Most Aggressive’: Jackie Goldschneider Talks ‘RHONJ’ Season 12 Reunion
The Latest
The 'RHONJ' Season 12 Reunion Was Jackie Goldschneider's Fourth
Jackie Goldschneider frequently found herself in the midst of the drama of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12. And, according to a new interview, it seems that she was just as involved in the madness of the season 12 reunion, which was filmed in May.
While chatting with Access Hollywood during an episode of their weekly series, Housewives Nightcap, Goldschneider looked back on the fighting that occurred at the taping of the three-part, Andy Cohen-hosted special.
“It was my fourth reunion, and it was by far the most aggressive, the most fighting… There were just so many issues. It was a lot,” Goldschneider explained.
Jackie Goldschneider Claims Teresa Giudice 'Always' Has A Problem With Her
Goldschneider butted heads throughout the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin, even though she attempted to extend an olive branch to Aydin as she dealt with the reveal of husband Bill Aydin’s affair early on in the season.
“Teresa always has a problem with me. I don’t think that has ever gone away. And by proxy, [Jennifer Aydin] has a problem with me,” Goldschneider explained of her cast mate, who is often accused of showing blind loyalty to Giudice.
“She doesn’t like whoever Teresa doesn’t like,” Goldschneider noted of Aydin.
Jackie Goldschneider Wasn't At The Center Of The Conflict
According to Goldschneider, both Giudice and Aydin came at her during the reunion taping for season 12.
“Both of them were coming at me [at the reunion]. But I was not the center of [all] the conflict. But yeah, I went back and forth with Teresa and Jennifer for sure,” she explained.
Teresa Giudice Was Faced With 'Old School' Issues At The 'RHONJ' Reunion
Because Goldschneider is a close friend of Josephs, who revealed the news of Bill’s affair during the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12, and feels that it was far more trivial that Giudice’s spreading of false rumors regarding her husband Evan Goldschneider’s non-existent cheating on season 11, she found herself at odds with Giudice and Aydin throughout the season.
Also during her appearance on Housewives Nightcap, Goldschneider was asked about Joe Gorga, Giudice’s younger brother, storming off stage during the reunion taping.
“There were a lot of issues. Old school, family issues [with Teresa Giudice]," Jackie disclosed.
The three-part Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion is currently airing on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.