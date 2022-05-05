'I Can't Be Myself Anymore': Cardi B Decries Reactions To Met Gala Joke

After a most memorable time at the Met Gala, Cardi B, 29, revealed that she woke up on Tuesday morning to see that what she had said about drug use had gone viral online. The WAP singer did not understand why she was being criticized, and she struck back, noting,

"I make one joke as a hostess because I am hosting a party and it gets twisted. Why can't every celebrity joke around and say slick sh*t?"

The mum-of-two went on to reveal that she was "scared" to make any wrong moves. Cardi B also admitted to her followers that she is tired of being in the spotlight for all her actions.

"I'm tired. I can't be myself anymore."

The I Like It singer continued her social media clap back, noting that the internet always gravitates towards negativity. Cardi B wished she could easily switch back to her past life as she said it was the only time she had been herself.