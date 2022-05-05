American rapper Cardi B is well known for her goofy nature. Aside from being excellent with jaw-dropping lyrics and rhymes, Cardi B is also famous for her upbeat attitude. However, her cheerfulness may have led to a bit of misunderstanding at the recent Met Gala after-party.
'I Can't Be Myself Anymore': Cardi B Decries Reactions To Met Gala Joke
Cardi B Is Tired
After a most memorable time at the Met Gala, Cardi B, 29, revealed that she woke up on Tuesday morning to see that what she had said about drug use had gone viral online. The WAP singer did not understand why she was being criticized, and she struck back, noting,
"I make one joke as a hostess because I am hosting a party and it gets twisted. Why can't every celebrity joke around and say slick sh*t?"
The mum-of-two went on to reveal that she was "scared" to make any wrong moves. Cardi B also admitted to her followers that she is tired of being in the spotlight for all her actions.
"I'm tired. I can't be myself anymore."
The I Like It singer continued her social media clap back, noting that the internet always gravitates towards negativity. Cardi B wished she could easily switch back to her past life as she said it was the only time she had been herself.
What Transpired At Met Gala After-Party
Cardi B was not aware she crossed the line with her statement at the Met Gala. After gracing the red carpet at the star-studded event in stunning gold ensembles, the Grammy Awards winner stood on top of the bar of the Standard and encouraged the audience at her afterparty to "take a shot right now, everybody take a line." Videos obtained by Page Six featured the Bodak Yellow rapper telling the crowd:
"Make sure you got your drinks, make sure y'all do your little [lines]. Whatever the f--k you have to do. We got to turn the f–k up. I want everybody dancing!"
After the whole outburst on social media, the rapper addressed the issue, insisting all she said was a joke. Cardi B revealed that she feels like a celebrity who constantly has to report to the principal, adding that fame has turned her into a prisoner.
Cardi B At The Met Gala
The Met Gala is always filled with some of the most jaw-dropping outfits in fashion history, with many celebrities trying to look their best. As expected, many stars appeared on the red carpet in beautiful ensembles, and one of the outfits that caught many eyes was Cardi B's all-gold dress. The eight-time Billboard Music Awards winner took over the red carpet in a figure-fitting, floor-length gold dress that flaunted her cleavage. She completed the look with a full gold necklace and chain gloves. Her dark curls were wrapped up, and her makeup was the perfect icing on the cake.
More Controversies?
Cardi B's Met Gala appearance took an unexpected turn. While the music star seemed to have had a blast at the event, fans were quick to draw out so much negativity. Following the event, fans insinuated that Cardi B and Billie Eilish had a clash which the two stars quickly denied. According to Billboard, Cardi B shared an exchange between her and Eilish to clear the beef rumors. So for clarity's sake, the rapper confirmed that the Met Gala was drama-free and Eilish is her baby. As it is, there is no bad blood between these two.