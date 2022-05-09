Unsolved Mysteries: Hollywood Dream Turns Nightmare For Actor Robert Blake's Wife

Bakley was also known to be star-struck and made it a goal of hers to eventually marry someone famous. She eventually started dating Christian Brando, son of actor Marlon Brando and actress Anna Kashfi. At the same time, she started dating Blake. Bakley found herself pregnant with her daughter Christian Shannon Brando.

Having a sense that he was actually the family, a paternity test requested by Blake showed that he was actually the father. Their daughter's name was then changed to Rose Lenore Sophia Blake.

Blake reportedly only agreed to marry Bakley if she signed an agreement regarding custody of Rose. For example, it stated that if one spouse wanted a divorce, the other one would have custody of Rose. She agreed to sign the agreement, and they got married in November of 2000.

Oddly, the couple never lived together. Instead, Bakley lived with Rose in a small guest house next to Blake's home.

Prosecutors argued Blake had disdain for Bakley because he believed she tricked him into having a baby with her.

Blake is still alive today, at 88 years old. He has never taken ownership of Bakley's death.