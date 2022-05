The unidentified woman told WAAY 31 that an armed Casey White broke into her Limestone County home in 2015, but she was able to get away. The woman later testified against him in 2016 and he was convicted on charges of attempted murder, burglary, robbery, kidnapping, animal cruelty, and more. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

While serving time for the attack on his ex-girlfriend, Casey White confessed to killing 59-year-old Connie Ridgeway in a murder-for-hire plot two months before the crime spree.

She said police have stepped up patrols as she fears he will return to kill her.

"Casey White is very dangerous to everybody that is around him," she added.