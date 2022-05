The Los Angeles Angels look to prove that their early-season success isn't just a fluke when they face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park again tonight.

Joe Maddon's team has boasted one of the best offenses in all of the Majors, and their revamped starting rotation has finally taken a step forward. However, they were shut down in the first game of the series as their offense just couldn't put the ball in play.

Now, the Halos will look to bounce back after such an unusual off-night offensively.