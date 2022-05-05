Charles Barkley Believes Giannis Antetokounmpo Is 'By Far' The Best NBA Player Right Now

Barkley is one to never beat around the bush regarding his opinions.

Before the Bucks faced the Celtics in Game 2 of their second-round series, Barkley voiced that he believes Antetokounmpo is the clear-cut best player in the NBA right now.

"This dude is the best basketball player in the world, and I'm willing to say by far," Barkley said. "No disrespect to Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Kevin Durant. This guy is the best basketball player and we have started to take him for granted because he won back-to-back MVPs then he won a championship.

"This guy is incredible. He plays so hard. He can dominate the game offensively and defensively, and now the things he added to his game he's making the correct pass every time."

Over the last few seasons, Antetokounmpo has taken another stride forward in his development, becoming an elite talent on both ends of the floor. He's turned into a highly effective offensive factor, routinely finishing among the top-leading scorer.

The more Antetokounmpo showcases, the harder it becomes not to give him that prestigious mantel.