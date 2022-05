As usual, fans relished the rapper's delicious commentary, flocking to the comments to leave her 25,100-plus messages wherein they complimented the sexy swimsuit look and told her she should "narrate a TV show."

"These voiceovers are killing me," said one person, earning 2,303 likes from Megan's followers.

"This was mad funny 😂😂😂😂😂," read another message, with 1,440 people hitting the "Like" button on the comment.

The Houston hottie entertained fans with a slew of hilarious voice-over videos as she joined Dua Lipa on her Future Nostalgia Tour to perform their "Sweetest Pie" song in Denver, Tulsa, and Arizona.

Check out the Denver clip above and watch the Tulsa one below!