The Red Sox made some impressive moves throughout the 2022 MLB offseason, with the biggest being signing free-agent shortstop Trevor Story.

Story has been widely regarded as one of the top shortstops in all of baseball as he has an elite glove and can also hit home runs when he's on top of his game. The worst season of his career came in 2021 after he hit .251, but in the three seasons prior to that he hit nearly .290 in every season and hit 35 plus home runs in two of those three years.

To start the 2022 season, the Red Sox have only gotten a .208 batting average out of Trevor Story and he has yet to hit a home run. He also has 23 strikeouts in 72 at-bats.