New York Yankees At Toronto Blue Jays [May 4] - MLB Picks And Predictions

Giancarlo Stanton
Wikimedia | DR. Buddie

Sports
Ernesto Cova

The New York Yankees continue to be red hot. They're playing like the best team in all of Major League Baseball and continue to find ways to win even when the rival seems to be dominating.

They managed to get by Alek Manoah's gem and wroke havoc in the seventh inning on the rubber match of their series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, scoring six runs en route to a 9-1 victory.

Now, Charlie Montoyo's team will look to get back at them after a couple of questionable calls didn't go their way. The Blue Jays were angry and will be pretty inspired to snap their divisional rival's momentum.

Yankees Are Red Hot

Aaron Judge
Wikimedia | Merson

Aaron Boone's team is currently sitting on an 11-game winning streak. Their starting rotation has been lights out, their bullpen has been even better, and the offense is clicking at all cylinders even when they're not hitting homers.

Tonight, they'll trust Nelson Cortes Jr. will continue his strong start of the season. Boasting a 1-0 record with a 1.31 ERA, he already faced the Blue Jays this season, logging five strikeouts and allowing just three hits in 4.1. IP. He's 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA in eight games (two starts) vs. the Canadian side.

What's Going On With The Blue Jays?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Wikimedia | DR. Buddie

The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled to drive runners home. They ranked dead last in MLB in batting average with runners in scoring position.

Even so, they're still five games above .500 and hold the second-best record in their division, so it's only a matter of time before their red-hot offense shows its face again.

For this matchup, Charlie Montoyo will give the ball to Japanese ace Yusei Kikuchi, who owns a 1-3 record with a 4.68 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees.

Key Stats, Trends, And Injuries

Joey Gallo
Shutterstock | 189939508

For the Bronx Bombers, Joey Gallo will continue to sit with a groin injury, while Teóscar Hernández and Danny Jansen will miss the game for the Blue Jays with injuries on the obliques.

When it comes to trends, it's worth noting that the Yankees are 4-0 in their last 4 games as a road favorite, and 5-0 in their last 5 vs. a team with a winning record. Also, the Under is 4-1 in Blue Jays' last 5 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600, and 14-4-3 in Blue Jays' last 21 when their opponent scores 5 runs or more in their previous game.

Predictions For Yankees At Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Giphy | MLB

You never want to get in front of a team riding a winning streak, so it would be quite tough to choose a side in this game. The Yankees are hot but that streak has to end someday, am I right?

Even so, and regardless of the pitching edge of the Yankees, perhaps the safer choice would be leaning towards the under set at 8 runs. Both pitchers are solid and the Blue Jays' offense is dormant right now.

