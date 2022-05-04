New York Yankees At Toronto Blue Jays [May 4] - MLB Picks And Predictions

The New York Yankees continue to be red hot. They're playing like the best team in all of Major League Baseball and continue to find ways to win even when the rival seems to be dominating.

They managed to get by Alek Manoah's gem and wroke havoc in the seventh inning on the rubber match of their series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, scoring six runs en route to a 9-1 victory.

Now, Charlie Montoyo's team will look to get back at them after a couple of questionable calls didn't go their way. The Blue Jays were angry and will be pretty inspired to snap their divisional rival's momentum.