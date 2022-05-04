Madeleine McCann Suspect Claims To Have Alibi

Described as the most widely-known missing person case in modern history, the disappearance of Madeleine McCann continues to generate international interest.

McCann disappeared in May 2007 from her bed in a resort in Portugal, where she was on vacation with her parents, a group of family friends, and their children.

In 2021, German prosecutors identified pedophile Christian Brueckner as the main suspect in Madeleine's disappearance, but he has not yet been charged with a crime -- and he claims to have a solid alibi.