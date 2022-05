That was evident again on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees. Alek Manoah was lights out through six innings as per usual and the game was tied at 1.

Then, a wild throw by Bo Bichette made the umpire state that Vladimir Guerrero Jr was off the base and deemed Giancarlo Stanton was safe. The replay, which clearly showed he was out, wasn't enough for the umpire to overturn his decision.

The Yankees' bats got hot and runs were flooding in. Guerrero had the chance to stop the bleeding by tagging Marwin Gonzalez on the back, yet the home plate umpire didn't give him the call. The rest was history and the Yankees won 9-1.