Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey Are Dating

Apart from Mamet, Cuoco's Flight Attendant stunt double Monette Moio expressed her excitement at the new development in the star's love life. "BEAMING with joy for you," she commented on the photos, while actress Audrey Grace Marshall wrote, "soooo happy for you!!"

Cuoco's glam squad also chimed in, with her stylist Brad Goreski leaving two heart-eye emojis on her post, while hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness said, "Love this for you!!"

While it appears that her romance with Pelphrey is truly taking off, Cuoco has no plans to remarry. The actress made that abundantly clear in her recent cover interview with Glamour, saying: "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again."

"Absolutely not," she added. "You can literally put that on the cover."

Cuoco filed for divorce from Cook in September after three years of marriage. This marked the second divorce for the actress, who was previously married to tennis pro-Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015.