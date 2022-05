The Patriots were a strong suitor for Calvin Ridley before his gambling scandal and suspension, and Harry was reportedly a part of every trade package.

That means that at the very least, the Falcons have watched plenty of tape on him and like what they've seen. Also, it's not like they have a lot of options on the passing game before Kyle Pitts.

The Falcons will go through a transition year with Matt Ryan heading to Indianapolis and Marcus Mariota now taking the reins. But if Mariota struggles again and rookie QB Desmond Ridder gets a chance, it would only make sense that he has more weapons at his disposal.