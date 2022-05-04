Tom Selleck may have starred in one of the most memorable guest roles in the history of Friends. But, as the actor revealed during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he didn't exactly show up to set in the most confident of places.
'I Was Scared': Tom Selleck Discusses His Guest Role On 'Friends'
The Latest
Tom Selleck Appeared On 'Friends' As A Boyfriend Of Courteney Cox's Character
As fans of Friends will recall, Tom Selleck joined the cast of the long-running sitcom in 1996 in the role of Dr. Richard Burke, who wooed Courteney Cox's character, Monica Geller, and continued to appear in a series of guest-starring roles throughout 1996 and returning to the show in 2000.
Although many think of Selleck as a fan favorite, at least in terms of guest stars, he admitted that he was "scared" to film the position while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show days ago.
Tom Selleck Has Experience Working With Guest Stars
While discussing how he's handled working with guest stars on shows he's been featured on, Selleck told Clarkson that he does his best to put the men and women at ease before giving a nod to his past role on Friends.
"I try to relax the new actors because that's really hard, to come on a show where everybody's up to speed. It's like when I did Friends," he stated, as reported by Entertainment Tonight on April 30. "They were up to speed."
Right away, Clarkson cut him off and pointed out that he was "amazing" in the role of Dr. Burke.
Tom Selleck Claims He Had A Rough Table Read For 'Friends'
"I wasn't amazing at what they call the table read," Selleck explained, revealing that he wasn't at his best due to nerves.
"I was scared to death," he admitted. "I had done Taxi a long time before, but I hadn't done a sitcom. And so, I was really nervous. Courteney helped a lot. Courteney's a big help. But that group's an incredible group of friends. They obviously became friends in life as well as on the show. And it shows. It was a wonderful place to work."
Tom Selleck Was Only Cast For Three Episodes Of 'Friends'
According to Entertainment Tonight, Selleck was only supposed to be featured on three episodes of Friends. However, after his character's romance with Geller evolved, he was ultimately brought back for a total of nine.
As fans will recall, Geller and Dr. Burke ultimately called it quits because the Geller wanted to have children and the doctor did not.