'I Was Scared': Tom Selleck Discusses His Guest Role On 'Friends'

While discussing how he's handled working with guest stars on shows he's been featured on, Selleck told Clarkson that he does his best to put the men and women at ease before giving a nod to his past role on Friends.

"I try to relax the new actors because that's really hard, to come on a show where everybody's up to speed. It's like when I did Friends," he stated, as reported by Entertainment Tonight on April 30. "They were up to speed."

Right away, Clarkson cut him off and pointed out that he was "amazing" in the role of Dr. Burke.