NBA Rumors: Proposed 3-Way Trade Forms Celtics' 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown Next Season

The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Trail Blazers, especially if Lillard is no longer interested in staying with the team. Instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar on their roster, the suggested trade would allow the Trail Blazers to swap Lillard for assets that they need to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Aside from obtaining four future first-round selections, the Trail Blazers would also be adding two young and promising talents in Williams and Nesmith who could join forces with Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson and form the core of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Portland.

For the Hornets, the hypothetical three-way deal would enable them to get rid of Hayward's massive contract while acquiring a defensive-minded center in Horford.

"Horford may be a little old to fit their timeline, but he’s a good stopgap for this group," Piercey said. "With him in the middle, they should have their most competitive season of the Ball era thus far."