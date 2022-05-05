Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Trail Blazers may have said on numerous occasions that they have no plan to trade Lillard but since they sent CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, rumors are circulating that Dame could soon find his way out of Portland. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.
NBA Rumors: Proposed 3-Way Trade Forms Celtics' 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown Next Season
Damian Lillard To Celtics
One of the potential suitors for Lillard this summer is the Boston Celtics. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Celtics to form a "Big Three" of Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown in the 2022-23 NBA season. In the proposed three-team trade scenario, the Celtics would get Lillard, the Trail Blazers would receive Gordon Hayward, Grant Williams, Aaron Nesmith, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick, and the Charlotte Hornets would obtain Al Horford.
Celtics Add A Third Star
This deal would be a no-brainer for the Celtics regardless of the outcome of the 2021-22 NBA season. Though it would cost them a couple of young players and three future draft assets, the proposed blockbuster trade would enable them to acquire one of the best active point guards in the NBA. Lillard's arrival in Beantown would further improve the Celtics' performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a prolific scorer, an incredible playmaker, and a legitimate three-point shooter.
There would definitely be some questions regarding his fit with Tatum and Brown but once they find the perfect chemistry, the Celtics would undoubtedly become a tougher team to face in a best-of-seven series next year.
Trade To Boston Makes Sense For Damian Lillard
Lillard may remain committed to helping the Trail Blazers end their decades of title drought, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to a legitimate playoff contender like the Celtics. Instead of being stuck in a mediocre team like the Trail Blazers, joining forces with Tatum and Brown in Boston would give Lillard a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title in the 2022-23 NBA season. Having at least one championship ring on his resume would help Lillard cement his status as one of the greatest point guards in league history.
Why Trail Blazers & Hornets Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Trail Blazers, especially if Lillard is no longer interested in staying with the team. Instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar on their roster, the suggested trade would allow the Trail Blazers to swap Lillard for assets that they need to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Aside from obtaining four future first-round selections, the Trail Blazers would also be adding two young and promising talents in Williams and Nesmith who could join forces with Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson and form the core of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Portland.
For the Hornets, the hypothetical three-way deal would enable them to get rid of Hayward's massive contract while acquiring a defensive-minded center in Horford.
"Horford may be a little old to fit their timeline, but he’s a good stopgap for this group," Piercey said. "With him in the middle, they should have their most competitive season of the Ball era thus far."