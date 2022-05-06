Top 10 Hottest 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Celebrities

Since its inception in 1964, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has been the most coveted magazine cover for models and later entertainers of different nature. Gracing the cover once is one of the highest achievements a model can earn, however, some have had the privilege of appearance severally. Although the magazine cover went exclusively to models in the beginning few entertainers and athletes have had the honors too.

In 2014, the magazine named 2 legends to celebrate its 50th year in business including Tyra Banks, Irina Shayk, Christie Brinkley, and more.

Here's a list of ten Iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Covers.