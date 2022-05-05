'How Could You Say Those Things?': Kyle Richards Confronts Kathy Hilton On 'RHOBH' Season 12

The sister-to-sister drama took place on RHOBH Season 12. At the party event for her new product, Hola Dog Collar, Kathy addressed the drama with her sister in an exclusive interview with E! News. During the interview, the 63-year-old sister expressed her regret in saying those things to her sister or even talking about her with people.

"You know, we're sisters and we all enjoy each other when we're together," Kathy shared with E! News. "I don't want to give away the storyline. I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone."

The trailer of the season showed the sisters had a heated argument. Hilton supposedly said things that were not nice about her 53-year-old sister, Kyle Richards. Lisa Rinna confronted Kathy with, "You will not get away with it." The tension between the sisters in the trailer caught a lot of attention.

Watch the trailer below.