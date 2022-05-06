CrossFit Athlete Samantha Briggs In Bikini Makes A Splash

Samantha Briggs is regarded as a superb athlete and consummate professional in the industry, but she also takes time to enjoy other aspects of her life, showing her fans that she knows when to take advantage of some R&R. On one Instagram post, she can be seen in a black bikini enjoying the rays in Mexico after going through an intense workout. Briggs has shown over the years that being able to compete at such a high level means knowing when to take precious downtime and enjoy the finer things in life that you can’t put a price tag on!