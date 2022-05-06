CrossFit Athlete Samantha Briggs In Bikini Makes A Splash

The UK-born-and-bred athlete has competed in the CrossFit Games 9 times, but 2013 was arguably her breakout year when she won the competition and earned the nickname ‘The Engine’ because of her stamina. The second runner-up for a nickname could have been 'The Body', because even as one of the elder stateswomen of CrossFit, she still manages to look fabulous in swimsuits, and has no qualms about showing off a figure she works hard to maintain, day in and day out.

And in her career, she has had three event wins over the course of the competition, with a solid 79 points over her nearest competitor, a feat that is still respected to this day. Since that victory, she has consistently remained at the top of the field each year, proof that she is a fierce athlete with a determination that few others can match.